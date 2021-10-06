Cadbury Dairy Milk Fans create over 1 million versions of their Favourite Chocolate through Madbury 2020

Anil Viswanathan senior director – marketing, Mondelez India said, “The Indian chocolate movement has boomed over the last few years. We’ve seen a growing appreciation for unusual and unique chocolate flavours as Indians look to experiment with new tastes and flavours. As a much-loved brand for 70+ years, we’re constantly looking at innovative ways to engage with our consumers by leveraging on current trends and preferences. Madbury was designed as a campaign ‘of the people, by the people and for the people’ and has proven to be a tremendous platform of engagement, giving our consumers the chance to create their own version of their favourite Cadbury chocolate. The campaign helps us to strengthen connects with our consumers year-on-year and opens the door for them to get involved with a brand they love at a deeper level. We are thrilled with the responses we’ve received in the last two editions. We have launched limited edition bars of the two winning flavours of Madbury 2020 – Cadbury Dairy Milk Gulab Ae Khaas, a mix of rose and almond, and Cadbury Dairy Milk Chilly Orange, a fruity and spicy mix of Orange and Chilli – created by Susan Saldanha from Mangalore and Sakshi Srivastava from Lucknow respectively. We’re excited to see the creative flavours that will come through in Madbury 2021”