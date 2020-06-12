Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk launches a new TVC based on its ‘How Far Will You Go For Love’ Proposition

Commenting on the release of this heartwarming film, Anil Viswanathan, Director – Marketing (Chocolates), Mondelez India said, “Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk has long stood for the best taste of chocolate in India. This has manifested in our communication over the years as the expression of romance amongst youth. With the youth of the country and their meaning of love evolving, there is a higher emphasis on gestures and acts that keep the romance fresh and alive. This had led to conceptualizing of the new proposition ‘How Far Will You Go For Love’ which kick started with the Valentine’s Day campaign earlier this year and has now turned into a ritual of sparking new relationships, deepening the meaning of love, and standing for a feeling that can’t be purely expressed in words but best felt through acts of active expression. The aim is to continue to make Cadbury Dairy Milk Silk an integral part of expressing love for your special ones, through gestures big and small that go above the norm.”