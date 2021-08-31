Cadbury Gems Brings in Kids From Across The Nation To Celebrate Its Birthday

Speaking on the success of India’s first such birthday party with Cadbury Gems, Anil Viswanathan, senior director – marketing, Mondelez India said, “If there’s one day that every child dearly looks forward to all through the year, it’s their birthday – and this is also a day that parents look forward to making special for the kids. As a brand that has always been known for bringing alive masti and joy, we wanted to find a unique way to gift kids this experience and not let the pandemic get the better of their excitement. Over the last one-year, celebrations have taken newer shapes courtesy the infinite possibilities that digital mediums offer. At Mondelez India, we continue to find these newer avenues of engagement that allow us to create meaningful moments of joy with our consumers. We are extremely delighted that Cadbury #GemsBigBirthdayParty brought together families from across the nation to attend this fun filled day despite being physically distanced.”