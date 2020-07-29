Candid Marketing repositions itself as Omnichannel Agency

It is introducing a new logo in order to meet the new brand discovery challenge that clients face.
Enough has been written about the impact of Covid-19 on consumer behaviour, and therefore on marketing & business plans. Consumers are continuously adapting and evolving, and are now used to many transactions & actions, which in pre-Covid times might have taken them years to adapt.
Candid Marketing, a leading brand activation agency, which has always been at the forefront of every change in the Indian advertising and marketing industry has been closely observing and analysing these changing and evolving trends.
The agency has decided to recreate its method of discovering consumers for clients’ brands. It has repositioned itself by adapting the omnichannel approach to activations.
Candid Marketing is introducing a new logo in order to meet the new brand discovery challenge that clients face.
As part of its new strategy, the agency is cross pollinating various communication channels used by the consumers to create and offer new ways of seamless communication through Omnichannel Brand Activations.
This approach will give consumers a seamless interactive engaging experience across all online and offline channels.
Amrita Kumar, CEO- Candid Marketing, says, “Consumers are finding new routes to discover brands. This has led to creation of new channels and mediums for brands to engage with consumers. The stages from awareness or discovery to educating oneself along with engaging and then finally leading to sales and advocacy are ever developing. And, what has also changed is the duration of each stage and locations and mediums for each stage. Candid have always been at the forefront of discovering consumers for brands. We believe the customer journey is discovering new areas of intervention – not just tracing what they are doing currently.
