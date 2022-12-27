Caprese and Manish Malhotra collaborate to launch a limited-edition luxe bags

The brand’s sense of fashion and design is truly reflective of its muse- The Isle of Capri, a pristine little island off the Italian shores.
Designed to echo the free spirit of the modern woman, Caprese, the premier handbag and accessories brand from VIP Industries, is known for its luxurious and stylish offerings. The brand’s sense of fashion and design is truly reflective of its muse- The Isle of Capri, a pristine little island off the Italian shores. And now, the Mediterranean inspired brand has collaborated with acclaimed fashion designer and Bollywood stylist Manish Malhotra to introduce an exquisite limited-edition luxe bags.
Perfect for the upcoming wedding celebrations and parties, this limited edition range includes five stunning pieces, designed to elevate the glam quotient of any look. Each of the five bags have been specially crafted with countless crystals, sparkling tassels and dazzling sequins, and are ideal for any party or special occasion. Celebrated couturier Manish Malhotra has added his signature glamour and elegance to the range, making these the perfect statement pieces for the season. The collection is available in selected stores and online.
The collection has been thoughtfully designed keeping in mind the celebratory spirit that surrounds us at this time of the year. With the rise of social media and fashion influencers, handbags have now become more than just an accessory- they have uniquely evolved to become an extension of our personalities. Therefore, they need to reflect both the changing trends in fashion and functionality as well as the individualistic style of consumers today. With this latest collection, Caprese and Manish Malhotra have blended the alluring aesthetics of international high fashion with the style and spectacular glamour of the festive season.
Sharing her thoughts on this collaboration, Pushpita Gaur, Business Head, Caprese, said “Our latest collection in collaboration with the illustrious designer Manish Malhotra is perfect for this time of the year. The gorgeous collection blends fashion and functionality perfectly and will escalate your glamour quotient instantly. The bags make a unique style statement and are sure to turn heads! We are thrilled to have worked with Manish Malhotra to introduce this gorgeous new range across India.”
(We got this information in a press release).