Carmesi launches its latest campaign ‘The Period Girl’ on Instagram!

Speaking on the occasion, Tanvi Johri, Carmesi’s founder says, “This campaign is very close to our hearts because it’s a beautiful depiction of a rather painful reality. To see the Period Girl in all her childhood innocence, being crippled by something as basic as Periods touches a chord in people. It forms an instant connect with the viewer. And it doesn’t just end there; it gives the viewer an opportunity to help keep her going by directing them to our social initiative – Unified In Red, by educating them about the efforts we have undertaken to make period positivity a reality.”