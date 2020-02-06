Carmesi launches its latest campaign ‘The Period Girl’ on Instagram!

India’s first premium biodegradable sanitary napkin launched their awareness campaign, The Period Girl this week. The campaign conceptualised by FCB Ulka is an innovative depiction of underprivileged girls on periods, frame by frame. The beautiful storytelling behind the frames conveys the message that for women, life shouldn’t stop, when periods start!
Instagram Stories are massive. Everyone who’s anyone loves them. Top brands use Stories on a regular basis. It is said that on an average an Instagrammer spends 25 to 30 minutes tapping on Stories. What better reason for a brand that was built on Instagram to do their first CSR campaign – using Stories as a medium.
Carmesi works closely with a group of NGOs together they have a social initiative called Unified In Red. They organise workshops on Menstrual Health for underprivileged girls. They donate pads to girls in need, educate them about their bodies, teach them good hygiene practices and encourage open conversations around menstruation. Every pack of Carmesi bought goes into funding these activities.
Speaking on the occasion, Tanvi Johri, Carmesi’s founder says, “This campaign is very close to our hearts because it’s a beautiful depiction of a rather painful reality. To see the Period Girl in all her childhood innocence, being crippled by something as basic as Periods touches a chord in people. It forms an instant connect with the viewer. And it doesn’t just end there; it gives the viewer an opportunity to help keep her going by directing them to our social initiative – Unified In Red, by educating them about the efforts we have undertaken to make period positivity a reality.”
FCB Ulka Delhi is crafted the creatives for the campaign and Surjo Dutt, National Creative Director, FCB Ulka quips, “It’s a great way to start an Instagram only CSR awareness campaign. First for FCB Ulka and rare for Indian brands.”
Anusheela Saha, group creative director, FCB Ulka, spearheading the campaign says, “We felt the Instagram Stories tapping action could be put to a good use. So we created Story frames like stop-motion animation frames. Tapping on could make the Period Girl keep moving on, so that she doesn’t stop when her periods start. Its engaging and yet cause centric”
(We got this information in a press release.)