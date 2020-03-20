CARONA se mat DARONA is the new message from Ninja Media Creations

After spreading awareness campaign about Plastic Hatao and Jeevan Bachao , last December , Ninja Media Creations is back with yet another massive awareness campaign highlighting the preventive measures for Coronavirus now spreading in India. Ninja Media Creations a RA-OOH Media ( Railway Audio Out Of Home Media ) rolls out a moment awareness campaign to educate masses about COVID 19 by using Public Announcement System across major stations in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
The highlight of the campaign are key words like AVOID, CLEAN and WASH along with a helpline number to assist the masses at the time of emergency.
Along with Audio Jingle an activation at the flat form carrying out plug cards have also been efficiently utilised for the communication.
Commenting on this Santosh Patel; regional head of MP & CG – Ninja Media Creations says; All of us face a common threat – the coronavirus – COVID 19. Today’s declaration of a pandemic is a call to action – for everyone, everywhere. It’s also a call for responsibility and solidarity – as nations united and as people united. As we fight the virus, we cannot let fear go viral. Together, we can still change the course of this pandemic – but that means addressing inaction.
Ninja Media Creations an RA-OOH Media (Railway Audio Out Of Home Media) presence in 8 states in India.
