Cartoon Network and POGO roll out summer activities for stay-at-home kids

Speaking on the campaigns, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head for Cartoon Network and POGO said, “During these extraordinary times, it’s a great time for parents to have fun together with their children with Cartoon Network’s #CNHomeFun and POGO’s #WeForTheWorld. Along with the launch of new shows, we wanted to capture imaginations with unique digital-led activations. These multi-platform campaigns have been designed around our most popular shows – like We Bare Bears, The Powerpuff Girls, Grizzy and The Lemmings and Mr. Bean – to bring fans even closer to their favourite characters.”