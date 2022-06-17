Cartoon Network inspires India’s Young Minds with ‘Redrawing India’ Initiative

The Redrawing India Series further solidifies the ethos of the ‘Redraw Your World’ anthem launched earlier in May.
“How are you redrawing your world?” This is the evocative question six of the country’s brightest young kids are asking the nation, as part of Cartoon Network, popular kids’ entertainment channel's, ‘Redrawing India’ initiative launched today.
The six children from across India were chosen by Cartoon Network because of how differently they are leading change, one cause and innovation at a time. From music and environment to sports and technology, these inspiring young minds are breaking down barriers, redefining dreams and are recognised nationally and globally for their bold and defining actions. Their unique and equally diverse stories of redrawing India are showcased through a video series on Cartoon Network’s social platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube – encouraging kids around India to step ahead and redraw their world. The Redrawing India Series further solidifies the ethos of the ‘Redraw Your World’ anthem launched earlier in May, that celebrates the individuality and diversity of kids through music.
Commenting on the campaign, Abhishek Dutta, South Asia Network Head, Cartoon Network and POGO, said, “‘Redrawing India’ is a catalyst that will show every child that they too have the power to redraw their world. India is brimming with talent, and kids are its future. We hope that this video series will ignite passion in India’s young minds to identify and nurture their unique abilities and dreams.”
The remarkable kids making a difference are: Prasiddhi Singh, Hemesh Chadalavada, Ridhima Pandey, Shrawan Sewa, Janvi Jindal and Brishant Rai.
These six eager beavers aren’t the only one’s 'Redrawing India’. Cartoon Network, through its social platforms, is inviting parents to share photos and videos of their little ones redrawing their world, in an exciting talent showcase. What’s more, Cartoon Network’s beloved characters Ekans, Tom and Jerry, We Bare Bears and Grizzy and the Lemmings are not far behind. Through #ToonsKiDuniya series on Facebook and Instagram they are giving a glimpse of their creativity and talent. Taking a cue from these animated friends, parents can share their kids’ talent by tagging @CartoonNetworkIndia and using #RedrawYourWorld.
This announcement is part of Cartoon Network’s new brand promise ‘Redraw Your World’, which aims at empowering children to think outside the box, and to own and hone their abilities. It is celebrating inclusivity, creativity, and entertainment through music, new content, activations, and brand collaborations. The Redrawing India Series is taking that thought ahead by spotlighting real kids and their real stories.
