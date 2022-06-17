Cartoon Network inspires India’s Young Minds with ‘Redrawing India’ Initiative

The six children from across India were chosen by Cartoon Network because of how differently they are leading change, one cause and innovation at a time. From music and environment to sports and technology, these inspiring young minds are breaking down barriers, redefining dreams and are recognised nationally and globally for their bold and defining actions. Their unique and equally diverse stories of redrawing India are showcased through a video series on Cartoon Network’s social platforms – Instagram, Facebook and YouTube – encouraging kids around India to step ahead and redraw their world. The Redrawing India Series further solidifies the ethos of the ‘Redraw Your World’ anthem launched earlier in May, that celebrates the individuality and diversity of kids through music.