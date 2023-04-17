Cartoon Network premiering ‘Dragon Ball Z Kai’ from April 16

The remastered tale of Goku, the mighty warrior and his allies defending the planet against an assortment of villains brings back the action-packed storyline, colourful characters, and exciting scenes! The world is at peace until one day, Goku's son, Gohan, falls into a deep ravine putting his life in danger. On this adventure to save his son's life, Goku will take fans to another planet to obtain the mystical Dragon Balls. As Goku and his friends continue their battle with the fearsome Saiyan race, they will encounter bizarre, comical, heart-warming, and threatening characters that fans would not want to miss out on!