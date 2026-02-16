Carysil saves the day for Chunky Panday on Valentine’s Day

This Valentine’s Day, Carysil shifts the spotlight from grand gestures to the kind of love that appears in everyday moments: unplanned, imperfect, but deeply sincere. Through its latest Valentine’s Day campaign film featuring Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, the brand brings alive the idea that intention matters more than perfection.

At the heart of the campaign lies a moment of improvisation. Forgotten plans transform into heartfelt action, and the kitchen becomes a space of possibility rather than pressure. As the narrative unfolds, Chunky steps into the kitchen as a confident decision-maker, redefining traditional roles and expectations. The result is a warm, lived-in story that feels intimate and relatable rather than staged.

The film reflects Carysil’s larger belief that modern kitchen appliances should feel instinctive and welcoming. When technology is designed with empathy, it does not demand expertise; it simply responds. This ease enables genuine connection to unfold naturally, allowing the kitchen to become a space defined by comfort.

“Carysil kitchen appliances are tech-enabled spaces where anyone can take control with confidence,” says Rhea Parekh, VP, International Marketing - Carysil. “With this campaign, we wanted to move away from outdated notions of who belongs in the kitchen. Mastery doesn’t come from tradition or instruction. It comes from intuitive design. Our German-engineered appliances are built to feel effortless. When technology removes friction, confidence follows naturally. By placing men confidently at the centre of everyday kitchen moments - not as helpers, but as decision-makers - we’re reframing the kitchen as a space defined by skill enabled by technology, not by gender.”

By featuring Chunky and Bhavana Pandey’s decades-long relationship, the campaign brings authenticity to the narrative, adding emotional credibility to its message. Their chemistry feels less like performance and more like a genuine partnership, supported quietly by appliances designed to blend seamlessly into everyday life.

The campaign film has been rolled out across Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube, reinforcing Carysil’s core belief that easy, tech-enabled kitchens are made for everyone. More than a seasonal message, the campaign positions the kitchen as a space where intention, comfort, and confidence coexist - long after Valentine’s Day has passed.