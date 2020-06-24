Cashify uveils "Donate for Education” Campaign to provide Refurbished Smartphones for students in need

The company initially donated the smartphones to Delhi-NCR based NGO’s namely Mera Parivar as well as Avanti and they provided to the needy kids associated with them. With digital learning the new normal and to have a greater impact, the company unveiled the initiative for its consumers as well as partnered with two more Delhi- NCR based NGOs namely Saarthi and SSMI. Cashify encouraged its consumers to donate unused workable smartphones and which the company will refurbish them to provide it to the kids associated with the partnered NGOs.