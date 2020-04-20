Casio encourages citizens to #StayHomeStayTough with brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez

In the current lockdown time, while we all are constrained to our homes, Baby-G from the house of Casio creates awareness on the emphasis of a healthier lifestyle. The idea behind #StayHomeStayTough is to keep ourselves strong, both mentally and physically by engaging in a form of fitness that one enjoys the most.
To create mindfulness around the initiative, Baby-G’s Brand Ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez is urging people to come together and replicate her favourite fitness moves- The Inversion. She has shared a video inviting people to join the inversion challenge on Instagram.
Brand Ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez added, “The modern-day woman personifies a bold and fearless outlook, one that seamlessly blends with the spirit of Baby-G. In today’s testing times, as we stay home and fight the virus, we must further strengthen this ethos and take on each day as it comes. Let’s come together to join the movement as we #StayHomeStayTough.”
Fitness enthusiasts who can replicate the inversion challenge and tag their friends, get a chance to be selected by Jacqueline Fernandez and win a Baby-G watch. So, get cracking and try those inversions today! #StayHomeStayTough @babyg_in
(We got this information in a press release.)