Casio India launches Baby-G’s new #QuitTheComfortZone campaign with Jacqueline Fernandez

Since the last 25 years, Baby-G has been the go-to accessory for confident women achievers. Uniting with youth culture through designs and technologies, and evolving continually from its moment of birth, BABY-G has communicated its one-of-a-kind identity to women everywhere. The watches in the range has always matched with the times through its attractive appeal, colours and design. The new Baby-G range of watches are equipped with Bluetooth, Step tracker, Shock Resistant, Tough Solar, Stop Watch and available in a range of attractive colours. A complete package for the modern woman that complements athleisure fashion at its best.