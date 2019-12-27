Casio India launches Baby-G’s new #QuitTheComfortZone campaign with Jacqueline Fernandez

Casio India, has announced a new campaign for its Baby-G range of watches with actress and brand ambassador Jacqueline Fernandez. The #QuitTheComfortZone campaign is targeted towards the modern, new age women of today who enjoy experimenting with their fashion and lifestyle. The trailblazers who are setting the trends in keeping themselves fit and flaunting it.
Since the last 25 years, Baby-G has been the go-to accessory for confident women achievers. Uniting with youth culture through designs and technologies, and evolving continually from its moment of birth, BABY-G has communicated its one-of-a-kind identity to women everywhere. The watches in the range has always matched with the times through its attractive appeal, colours and design. The new Baby-G range of watches are equipped with Bluetooth, Step tracker, Shock Resistant, Tough Solar, Stop Watch and available in a range of attractive colours. A complete package for the modern woman that complements athleisure fashion at its best.
Speaking on the announcement of the new campaign, Mr. Kulbhushan Seth, vice-president, Casio India elaborated, “We are excited to launch our new campaign #QuitTheComfortZone that encourages women to wear their attitude on their sleeve. The modern woman is bold and unafraid to shed their inhibitions. Jacqueline Fernandez is an aspiration for every millennial and modern-day woman, her style appeal being fluid and contemporary is definitely going to enhance the brand value of Baby-G.”
(We got this information in a press release.)