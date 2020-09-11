Castrol Activ along with Ayushmann Khurrana urge youth to #ProtectIndiasEngine

In the launch film of Castrol Activ’s #ProtectIndiasEngine campaign, Ayushmann Khurrana reminisces, “I have closely engaged with the mechanic community all my life. Biking has not only been a passion but also played a very important role in the start of my career with Roadies. I have utmost respect for them. They are silent warriors, the engines that run India. Their contribution may go unnoticed often but it’s this community that young riders like me count on, at all times, to stay mobile and help achieve our dreams. I've even built some lifelong relationships with some who I have known since my younger days. Unfortunately, given the unprecedented situation we are living in, our beloved mechanics are going through tough times today. It’s our chance to give back and show them our gratitude. I urge all of India to pledge to a better tomorrow for our mechanics. Let us help #ProtectIndiasEngine”