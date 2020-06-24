Castrol CRB encourages truckers and farmers to prioritise healthier lifestyle

Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, endorses the Castrol CRB-ZEE Media Yoga Day Initiative and actor Randeep Hooda joins the campaign to amplify the importance of healthy lifestyle.
The trucker and farmer communities have served as the backbone of India for generations. While they work tirelessly even through the current testing times, these communities continue to lead sedentary lifestyles, neglecting their health and immunity. A recent study by Castrol India reveals that while 1 in 3 truckers and farmers admitted to having health related issues including back pain, lack of sleep, tiredness and joint pain; only 11% of them were inclined towards building a healthier lifestyle and immunity, which features as one of the lowest priorities among these communities.
The study also brings to light that over two-thirds (68%) of the respondents were concerned about the health of their families as well as themselves. However, the research underlines a lukewarm approach towards healthy lifestyle and wellbeing as nearly two-thirds (65%) of the respondents admitted to not indulging in any form of fitness due to a lack of interest and time. Despite the aforementioned health concerns, 1 in 3 truckers and farmers also admitted to not making any efforts to lead healthier lives.
Building on the study and Castrol CRB’s brand proposition of 2X protection, Castrol India Limited launched a new campaign to create awareness and promote healthier lifestyle and wellbeing for trucker and farmer communities through the practice of yoga.
The campaign titled ‘India ka Engine, Andar se Strong’ pays tribute to both the communities for their efforts during these unprecedented times, encouraging them to strengthen their wellbeing and introduce the ethos of a healthy lifestyle in their daily routine through a curated set of aasanas. Castrol India, as in the past two years, has refreshed its health programme Castrol CRB Turbomax Truck Aasana and CRB Plus Khet Aasana and for truckers and farmers.
Conceptualised and developed in partnership with Mindshare, ZEE Media and Ogilvy, the campaign rolled out on 19th June 2020.
Talking about the initiative, Sandeep Sangwan, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited said, “Our truckers and farmers have been working relentlessly to ensure our lives remain undeterred during these extraordinary times. We salute them for keeping India moving. Castrol continues to play its part of being a responsible brand and supporting communities by facilitating a culture of fitness through Castrol CRB Truck Aasana and Khet Aasana programmes for our truckers and farmers.”
As part of the health program, Castrol India will additionally launch an exclusive helpline to assist these communities know more about these specially curated aasanas.
The Castrol CRB- ZEE Media Yoga day Initiative has been endorsed by the Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India, and will feature Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda paying tribute to the communities for their selfless service and persuading them to prioritize their health.
“It’s critical we change the outlook of these communities and help them lead a healthier life. It’s important considering the tough times we are living in. This International Yoga Day, Castrol CRB and I hope to encourage truckers and farmers across the country to adopt the practice of yoga, work towards leading a healthy lifestyle and make themselves strong from within,” said Randeep Hooda.
"This programme is in line with the Government of India and our Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision of yoga being a way of life and reaching every household. Congratulations to Castrol India on initiating this programme that ensures our truck drivers and farmers are healthy so they can continuously support our country,” said Shripad Naik, Hon’ble Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of AYUSH, Government of India.
