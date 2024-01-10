Castrol joins hands with TV9 Network to upskill Indian truckers

Raktim Das also added, “Our association with Castrol CRB Turbomax for the pathbreaking Pragati Ki Paathshaala campaign shows our unwavering commitment to empowerment of our truck drivers. We believe a skilled truck driver will steer the country on the path of progress; Upskilling of truck drivers assumes importance especially in the backdrop of India’s automotive space witnessing a rapid transformation. This campaign aims to provide them with the essential knowledge and guidance needed for success and growth.”