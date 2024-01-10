Castrol joins hands with TV9 Network to upskill Indian truckers

#BadhteRahoAagey initiative aims to spur entrepreneurial zeal and enhance the professional competencies of truck drivers.
Castrol India, in association with TV9 Network, announces the ‘Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ initiative, wherein it plans to embark a journey across India. It plans on using specially designed trucks to help engage truck drivers in interactive on-ground Paathshaalas in its first phase . The journey aims to upskill truckers in driving safety, truck ownership, technology, and business profitability..
Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, launched the campaign by unveiling the logo, along with Sandeep Sangwan, managing director, Castrol India and Raktim Das, chief growth officer (broadcasting & digital), TV9 Network.
Nitin Gadkari, praised the initiative by quoting, “I congratulate Castrol India for launching Pragati Ki Paathshaala’ which is a step towards building awareness and encouraging truckers to #BadhteRahoAagey.”
Sandeep Sangwan, managing director of Castrol India, states, “Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaal’ is a purpose-led program through which we aim to reach more than 100,000 truckers on-ground across India, upskilling over 10,000 truck drivers with live Paathshaalas enabling them to #BadhteRahoAagey.”
He also added, “More than 50% of India's truckers operate in unorganised fleets or as individual owners. The program aims to boost their entrepreneurial mindset and directs them towards the path of progress– bringing alive the idea of #BadhteRahoAagey.”
Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, onboarded to endorse the cause as the campaign ambassador and added, "Castrol CRB TURBOMAX Pragati Ki Paathshaala will help the truck drivers equip themselves with the skills and expertise to progress in life. I wish them luck on their journey to a brighter future and would like to tell them ‘Pragati ki Paathsaala ke saath #BadhteRahoAagey'.
Raktim Das also added, “Our association with Castrol CRB Turbomax for the pathbreaking Pragati Ki Paathshaala campaign shows our unwavering commitment to empowerment of our truck drivers. We believe a skilled truck driver will steer the country on the path of progress; Upskilling of truck drivers assumes importance especially in the backdrop of India’s automotive space witnessing a rapid transformation. This campaign aims to provide them with the essential knowledge and guidance needed for success and growth.”
