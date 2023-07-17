CAT Productions wins B2B startup of the year in Media and Entertainment at the PRCI (Public Relations Council of India) Impact Awards 2023

The jury has designated this award specifically for young B2B businesses that exhibit remarkable prowess in providing products and services while achieving the highest client acquisitions.
CAT Productions, a trailblazing business video content production company, has been honored with the esteemed B2B Startup of the Year award in the Media and Entertainment category at the renowned Public Relations Council of India (PRCI) Impact Awards 2023.
The jury has designated this award specifically for young B2B businesses that exhibit remarkable prowess in providing products and services while achieving the highest client acquisitions.
Founded in 2013 by young entrepreneurs Amarnath Sankar and Chachu Jacob, CAT Productions has emerged as a leading provider of strategic B2B video content, revolutionizing the way businesses communicate their message.
In the fast-paced world of video content production, CAT Productions has cultivated an exceptional reputation for its unwavering commitment to quality and innovation. Specializing in corporate films, ad films, and product films, the company has successfully served an impressive portfolio of over 100 corporate clients, ranging from Fortune 500 companies to startups, government entities, and public sector undertakings. This commitment to excellence has garnered widespread recognition and numerous industry awards.
Powerhouse Partnerships with Industry Giants:
CAT Productions’ rise to prominence can be attributed to its strategic collaborations with some of the biggest names in the business world. The company has had the privilege of working with influential brands such as IBM, Tencent Corporation, ITC Ltd, ELGi Equipments Ltd, Decathlon, Flipkart, Redhat, Danfoss, Synthite, Mercedes Benz, Vivo, Firmenich, MANE, Milma, and Geojit. These partnerships demonstrate CAT Productions’ ability to understand and deliver on the unique video content needs of diverse industries.
Amarnath Sankar, CEO of CAT Productions, expressed his gratitude, stating, "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our talented team. This award motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in our journey."
Celebrating a String of Accomplishments:
The B2B Startup of the Year award at the PRCI Impact Awards 2023 is just the latest addition to CAT Productions’ ever-growing list of accolades. The company has consistently been recognized as a pioneer in media production, earning titles such as the best media production startup and the best corporate film production company. These accolades not only validate CAT Productions’ expertise but also highlight their dedication to pushing the boundaries of video content creation.
A Global Footprint in Video Excellence:
CAT Productions’ influence transcends geographical boundaries, serving clients not only in India but also in the Middle East, Europe, and the USA. Their ability to adapt and deliver exceptional video content tailored to diverse cultural contexts sets them apart in the international market. By embracing the global landscape, CAT Productions has firmly established itself as a frontrunner in B2B video content production.
With an unwavering dedication to producing cutting-edge video content and an illustrious roster of clients, CAT Productions continues to reshape the landscape of B2B video content production.
