Catch Ali Fazal up, close, and personal as the face of ZeeZest.com’s June 2022 digital cover

The versatile actor talks all things Hollywood, love and inspiration; shares glimpses of personal life in a rare, exclusive tell-all interview as ZeeZest.com’s upcoming digital cover star.
ZeeZest.com, India’s favourite multiformat lifestyle portal, unveils its June Digital Cover featuring global artiste Ali Fazal, one of the most sought-after Indian actors in international cinema, as its Cover Star. As one of India’s most dashing exports to Hollywood, Fazal’s poetic looks and noteworthy acting chops make him the next big crossover star to make India proud.
As the June Cover Star, shot by ZeeZest.com’s exclusive photographer Atul Kasbekar, the multifaceted actor opens up about his commercial Hollywood projects such as Death On The Nile and Kandahar co-starring Gerard Butler, sharing screen space with international icons such as Dame Judi Dench, Gal Gadot, and Kenneth Branagh. He also shares his thoughts on the ‘Guddu Bhaiya’ fever in India, and his relationship with his partner in life and business - Richa Chadha.
ZeeZest.com’s digital cover shoots, shot exclusively by celebrated photographer and lifestyle influencer Atul Kasbekar, are an endeavour to interact and engage with lifestyle audiences on digital mediums of their choice. Featuring diverse celebrities, the glamourous photoshoots capture snapshots of the many moods, passions, and aspirations of celebrities and the movers and shakers of influence today. As a digital pioneer launched in 2021, ZeeZest.com is a millennial-friendly platform featuring some of the biggest celebrities such as Kate Winslet, Emma Corrin, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Prateek Kuhad, Vir Das and bringing their fans up, close, and personal to their icons.
Being a prominent face in Indian and international cinema Ali Fazal shares the core difference in marketing films. “The way they (Hollywood) treat their product is very different from the all-guns-blazing approach to marketing and outreach in India. I had never seen anything like it in my life. It is like a presidential campaign; very selective, and very strategic,” he said.
Speaking about being the Digital Cover for ZeeZest.com, Ali Fazal says, “I am excited to be on the June digital cover of ZeeZest.com. Given that the website is all about food, travel, wellness, etc. it is great to reach out to my fans across the world and speak about what I love the most in these aspects. The cover story is full of zest and some interesting trivia about my life … I had a good time being a part of it and I hope that the readers enjoy it too.”
Amit Nair, business head, Zee Zest said, “ZeeZest.com has always believed in creating impactful and engaging content. The response to our digital covers in the past six months has been stupendous, engaging readers at a phenomenal scale. Ali, with his perseverance and gradual rise to eminence, matches our brand philosophy effortlessly with his personality and performance compelling the global audience to notice his calibre. His fervour and influence make him ideal for ZeeZest.com’s June 2022 digital cover.”
(We got this information in a press release).