Catch the first-ever Social Media Summit by Republic Media Network

To the launch of the Social Media Summit, Arnab Goswami, Editor-in-Chief, Republic Media Network said, “Over the last 6 months to a year there has been an incredible amount of conversation about social media, its regulations & responsibility. These conversations are not in isolation but linked to the fact that internet penetration, usage, accessibility has grown dramatically over the last decade. When things change, it garners interest across corporate, social and political platforms. When we conceived the idea of Social Media Summit, it was to ensure that we take two steps back away from our roles as stakeholders & users, and look at it as something in which the future of the country is vested in.