Catch the World HD Premiere of socially stimulating stories ‘Waah Zindagi’ and ‘Turtle’ on &pictures

Producer of the two films Ashok Choudhary added, “From the beginning, my goal was to produce a film which inspires, entertains, & provides the right information to people. If we get in the depth of the subject there are so many layers in the story & that's why we had to work for almost 2.5 years on the script. It was an hourglass journey but finally, we got the product which we wanted. It was a proud moment for us when Turtle won the national award and was appreciated worldwide. I am sure the story of Waah Zindagi will motivate the youths as ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Make in India’ is the only way to make India self-reliant which is the need of the hour.”