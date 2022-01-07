Catch the World HD Premiere of socially stimulating stories ‘Waah Zindagi’ and ‘Turtle’ on &pictures

Inspired by real stories, Waah Zindagi and Turtle narrate the chronicles of deeply rooted problems in India.
The mere existence of cinema is to enrich lives with thought-provoking stories and lucid perspectives. Accelerating this notion, &pictures HD presents HD first premiere of critically acclaimed films Waah Zindagi and Turtle on your TV screens this January. Evangelizing the ‘Make in India’ movement, Director Dinesh S Yadav brings forth an intriguing story of an aspiring entrepreneur trying to make a place for himself in a marketplace plagued by foreign products in Waah Zindagi. And with the National Awards winning movie Turtle, he sheds light on the need for water conservation with a riveting narrative set in Rajasthan. So, catch the captivating tale of an entrepreneur with the HD first Premiere of Waah Zindagi on 6th January at 8pm followed by the HD first Premiere of Turtle, an engaging social drama on 20th January at 8pm. The viewers can also watch Waah Zindagi on 7th January on &pictures at 8:30am and on Zee Cinema HD at 8pm. And Turtle on 21st January on &pictures at 9:30am and on Zee Cinema HD at 8pm.
Produced by Ashok Choudhary’s Shivazza Films & Entertainment, the two exceptionally humane stories, Waah Zindagi and Turtle, centre around people dealing with circumstances at grassroot level. Both the stories received massive appreciation worldwide for the brilliant depiction of realities of society. Waah Zindagi and Turtle feature an uber-talented cast including Sanjay Mishra, Naveen Kasturia, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi and Plabita Borthakur in pivotal roles. Helmed by the uber-talented cast both the movies Waah Zindagi and Turtle received astonishing response from the critics at the film festivals.
Talking about the films, Sanjay Mishra said, “I choose stories that hold some meaning in a larger sense. While I take on characters that resonate better with the masses but at the same time taking on films such as Waah Zindagi and Turtle, makes me complete as an artist. Working with Dinesh, Vijay Raaz, Manoj Joshi and Naveen was a fulfilling experience, we all shared a time band owned by adventurous encounters on the sets. I am elated to know that these two films, which are very close to my heart, are going to reach huge audiences through the medium of TV.”
Talking about Waah Zindagi, Naveen Kasturia said, “I associate myself with stories that go beyond the expected bounds of events. Waah Zindagi connects with the people through its unique storytelling and an impactful message. This is the magic of storytelling in cinema that makes me look forward to being a part of such beautiful stories. I'm thrilled for its HD first Premiere on &pictures HD as it’ll add to the awareness and ignite a conversation.”
Vijay Raaz added, “If ‘Make in India’ vision had come sooner, the scenario would have been different today. One should watch Waah Zindagi with an open mind and it’ll absolutely change their perspective. Ashok and Dinesh had a clear view on things they wanted to convey through the story of Waah Zindagi. I did the movie because I wanted to make this story reach as many people as possible. It was a good experience overall to work with such an amazing team that brought forth the story in all authenticity.”
Talking about the immense response received for both the films, Dinesh S Yadav said, “Ever since I got into filmmaking, I was inclined towards making films that stood for something meaningful. I am drawn towards socially relevant films, and fortunately I met producer Mr. Ashok Choudhary who shared the same viewpoint. We both took on Waah Zindagi and Turtle to contribute our bit to the cause we truly believe in. We travelled to the depths of Rajasthan to shoot Turtle, faced unbearable heat yet did not hamper the quality of the work, which was phenomenal to witness. I could see how my entire team, including the cast, was really one with the film and because we were so supportive, it made the movie what it is today.”
Producer of the two films Ashok Choudhary added, “From the beginning, my goal was to produce a film which inspires, entertains, & provides the right information to people. If we get in the depth of the subject there are so many layers in the story & that's why we had to work for almost 2.5 years on the script. It was an hourglass journey but finally, we got the product which we wanted. It was a proud moment for us when Turtle won the national award and was appreciated worldwide. I am sure the story of Waah Zindagi will motivate the youths as ‘Swadeshi’ and ‘Make in India’ is the only way to make India self-reliant which is the need of the hour.”
With an underlying theme of ‘Make in India’, Waah Zindagi is a story about a poor farmer boy with a dream to run his own business and be with the girl of his dreams. However, the years of hard work and struggles amount to nothing as Chinese products invade Indian markets and put locks on Indian industries and businesses. Thus begins the battle to regain market position with indigenous products.
The next heart touching story, Turtle, is about the acute water scarcity through the travails of Ramkaran. Following the struggles of the villagers to dig out water from the depths of the deserts, Ramkaran decides to build a well. However, the birth of his grandson coincides with the well going dry and the villagers blame the child for the calamity. Ramkaran takes on himself to dispel this notion and embarks upon a life-changing journey.
