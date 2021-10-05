CavinKare forays into D2C space; launches first digital-native brand Buds and Berries

After a year of watching and learning from the industry, the company has launched Buds and Berries, with an aim to become a brand of choice in the e-commerce space. Commenting on this, Mr. Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & Director - FMCG, CavinKare said, “In our digital-first and digital-only business unit strategy, the launch of Buds and Berries is really exciting for us, as it provides an opportunity for a company like ours to serve consumers directly and remain relevant into the future. In addition to engaging and building Buds and Berries, we are also laser focused on getting insights out of the journey of Buds and Berries to launch more digital-native brands across key categories of operations like personal care, professional care, foods, snacks, beverages & dairy to build a robust direct-to-consumer portfolio.”