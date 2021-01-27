CavinKare introduces fruit-based carbonated drinks, extends its beverages portfolio

Commenting on the launch, B P Ravindran, business head – Beverages & Dairy, said “The pandemic has heightened awareness about immunity more than ever among consumers. CavinKare, with innovation as its rock bed, has constantly strived to offer healthy, quality beverages to consumers at an affordable price point. The launch of our carbonated drinks series is a bid to offer a little more of health in every package by adding immunity supporting Zinc, that is truly need of the hour. Every variant is filled with the goodness and nutrition of fruits, complimented with immunity boosters to offer consumers a rounded beverage option. We are confident that this will be great strength to our portfolio and enable consumers to quench their thirst without compromising on health.”