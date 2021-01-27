CavinKare introduces fruit-based carbonated drinks, extends its beverages portfolio

These drinks come in four variants - Chillout, Fremon, Runge and Joozy Cola and they will available across markets in South India.
Quenching the consumer’s thirst for relishing beverages, FMCG major CavinKare today launched a series of fruit-based carbonated drinks. Further strengthening its beverages portfolio, the newly launched brands are CavinKare’s first series of packaged drinks infused with immunity supporting ingredient Zinc and Vitamin A & D. Set to be available across markets in South India, the range of drinks are launched under four different variants – Chillout, Fremon, Runge and Joozy Cola to bring out the essence of its fruit inspiration.
Commenting on the launch, B P Ravindran, business head – Beverages & Dairy, said “The pandemic has heightened awareness about immunity more than ever among consumers. CavinKare, with innovation as its rock bed, has constantly strived to offer healthy, quality beverages to consumers at an affordable price point. The launch of our carbonated drinks series is a bid to offer a little more of health in every package by adding immunity supporting Zinc, that is truly need of the hour. Every variant is filled with the goodness and nutrition of fruits, complimented with immunity boosters to offer consumers a rounded beverage option. We are confident that this will be great strength to our portfolio and enable consumers to quench their thirst without compromising on health.”
The newly launched series of fruits based carbonated drinks promises to offer consumers a refreshing break. The fizzy, bubbly drinks aim to instantly quench consumer’s thirst while elevating their senses making it a perfect family drink.
The beverage are available in 4 distinguished flavors – orange, paneer soda, lemon and cola flavors and are attractively priced at Rs.12 for 200ml pack and Rs.35 for 600 ml pack as everyday refreshing drinks. Paced with naturally rich fruit juice unified with immunity supporting components, the range of beverages will be available across all general trade outlets, in the launch markets.