CavinKare launches D2C platform for Buds & Berries

The brand will be live on Nykaa in a month and also has plans to enter into other leading e-commerce portals this financial year.
CavinKare’s digital-first Personal Care Brand - Buds & Berries revealed an exclusive platform to offer consumers an indulgent experience. Consumers can now access the entire range of Body Care, Skin Care and Hair Care products brought together by handpicked exotic garden-inspired ingredients. Aligning with the demands of new-age women, Buds & Berries is a clean beauty, dermatologically tested brand which uses only allergen-free IFRA-certified fragrances. Buds & Berries mobile and desktop compatible platform provides customized offers with a seamless navigating experience- https://www.budsandberries.in/
Currently listed on top e-commerce portals like Amazon, Myntra and Flipkart, Buds & Berries, which brings together fine ingredients fresh from nature, is expanding its online presence to leverage the brand presence and to reach out to a wider audience. The brand will be live on Nykaa in a month and also has plans to enter into other leading e-commerce portals this financial year. Providing a platform where the user can understand and know the brand better, the platform offers informative blogs and personalized content for the users to know more about the ingredients, personal care, and hair and skin-related concerns.
Commenting about the launch, Amlan Pati, marketing head - digital & e-Commerce, CavinKare, said, “Buds & Berries has already won users' hearts and received category best reviews and ratings. We have also been among the fastest-growing brands in the personal care category on Amazon. Many of our SKUs have stormed into the top 100 bestsellers in their respective categories in this short duration. We now want to expand and cater a much larger section of the consumer base; this is where our platform will play an important role. It will offer more customized solutions to user issues and will help us develop a community of like-minded users who share common interests with our purpose of promoting self-love amidst today’s hectic lifestyle.
Adding on to this, Ms. Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director, E-commerce & Special Initiatives, CavinKare, said, “D2C is a fast-evolving landscape with new launches and developments each day of the month. It was time for the brand to go D2C in true meaning and establish a deeper connection with its audience. This will allow us to develop new skill sets required to win in an online space which is in line with our corporate strategy CavinKare 2.0 of having 25% of our topline from ecommerce by next 5 years”.
The platform is running a launch offer of face free sheet mask worth INR 150 on all orders above INR 399. Buds & Berries offers face sheet masks in three variants: Cucumber and Green Apple, Tender Coconut Water and Bulgarian Rose. The platform also has COD option enabled.
(We got this information in a press release).