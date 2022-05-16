CavinKare launches D2C platform for Buds & Berries

Commenting about the launch, Amlan Pati, marketing head - digital & e-Commerce, CavinKare, said, “Buds & Berries has already won users' hearts and received category best reviews and ratings. We have also been among the fastest-growing brands in the personal care category on Amazon. Many of our SKUs have stormed into the top 100 bestsellers in their respective categories in this short duration. We now want to expand and cater a much larger section of the consumer base; this is where our platform will play an important role. It will offer more customized solutions to user issues and will help us develop a community of like-minded users who share common interests with our purpose of promoting self-love amidst today’s hectic lifestyle.

Adding on to this, Ms. Amudhavalli Ranganathan, Director, E-commerce & Special Initiatives, CavinKare, said, “D2C is a fast-evolving landscape with new launches and developments each day of the month. It was time for the brand to go D2C in true meaning and establish a deeper connection with its audience. This will allow us to develop new skill sets required to win in an online space which is in line with our corporate strategy CavinKare 2.0 of having 25% of our topline from ecommerce by next 5 years”.