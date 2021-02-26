CavinKare launches nourishing whole milk brand –H-Milk enriched with nutrients

Ropes in Actor Meena Sagar as its brand ambassador.
From waking up to the whiff of coffee to celebrating special occasions with sweets, milk is an integral part of every Indian household. Bringing the true goodness of milk in its purest form, CavinKareannounced the launch of its whole milk brand – H-Milk, with no cream removed. Neatly packed in bottles, H-Milk is sourced directly from the villages of Tamil Nadu. The brand also announced Actor Meena Sagar as its brand ambassador, who will be seen endorsing the product through an exclusive TV commercial.
Milk being a nutrient rich food benefits overall health in several ways when consumed on a regular basis. To meet the dietary needs of consumers, H-Milk offers the wholesome benefits of whole milk with no cream removed, directly sourced from farm and offered straight to the tables of consumers. This rich, enriching milk promises unadulterated quality at an affordable price point.
Commenting on occasion, B P Ravindran, business head – Beverages & Dairy, said “We are happy to launch cow milk in retail format and aid our consumers’ quest for nutritious and healthy lifestyle. The idea is to directly source milk from the farms and package it neatly in a sterile environment and bring to our consumers’ table- a wholesome milk that will meet the health needs of the entire family. We are confident that H-Milk will carve a niche for itself in the market and become the most preferred milk brand for consumers through its unparalleled quality, taste and nutrition.We have other products in pipeline with the same offering of H-Milk, i.e, H-Curd, H-Buttermilk and H-Lassi.We are also happy to have Actor Meena on board to endorse the brand and we are sure that her association will help reach consumers across millions of households.”
Commenting on the association, Actor Meena Sagar, said “I am beyond thrilled to be associated with CavinKare, a company that is known for bringing innovation and immense benefit to the nation in terms of beauty, hygiene and nutrition. One such offering from the house of CavinKare is H-Milk and I am extremely delighted to endorse the brand. H-Milk is 100% cow milk sourced from our villages in Tamil Nadu and is provided without any added preservatives. As a mother, I have always been concerned about the freshness, purity and quality of the milk that I offer to my children. H-Milk, where H stands for Health, gives me that assurance. I wish the brand a huge success and look forward to seeing wider range of dairy products with the same benefits.”
The milk is thick and contains essential nutrients making it a wholesome drink to consumer for the family. Priced at Rs. 28, H-Milk is available in 500ml bottles across Kirana stores and retail outlets.
