CavinKare launches nourishing whole milk brand –H-Milk enriched with nutrients

Commenting on occasion, B P Ravindran, business head – Beverages & Dairy, said “We are happy to launch cow milk in retail format and aid our consumers’ quest for nutritious and healthy lifestyle. The idea is to directly source milk from the farms and package it neatly in a sterile environment and bring to our consumers’ table- a wholesome milk that will meet the health needs of the entire family. We are confident that H-Milk will carve a niche for itself in the market and become the most preferred milk brand for consumers through its unparalleled quality, taste and nutrition.We have other products in pipeline with the same offering of H-Milk, i.e, H-Curd, H-Buttermilk and H-Lassi.We are also happy to have Actor Meena on board to endorse the brand and we are sure that her association will help reach consumers across millions of households.”