CavinKare launches The Nyle Natural Gentle Care Range with quiz-based, engaging mobile ad

Ecstatic about the Nyle campaign, Rajat Nanda, business head, PC at CavinKare stated: "The Nyle Natural Gentle Care range by CavinKare is a pH-balanced and paraben-free collection that offers gentle care for your hair every day. Our mission is to assist users in discovering the ideal products to address the intricacies of their hair care needs. We’ve embraced innovation and user-first technology with mCanvas. Using programmatic solutions and contextual targeting, we combined mobile AdTech with interactive creatives in an ad campaign that has been both effective and entertaining by reaching over 6.4MN users*.”