CavinKare launches toilet seat sanitiser under Bacto-V line

Surface of toilet bowls retain bacteria and viruses which is likely to travel and settle on surrounding surfaces released during flushes. Keeping this in mind, CavinKare has designed and launched Bacto-V toilet seat sanitizer as a preventive measure that helps contain build-up of bacteria on the toilet bowl surface and adjoining surfaces . Besides the spread of virus, shared toilets in households are also one of the causes of UTI infection among women. In India, 50% of women suffer through an UTI infection at least once in their lifetime. The easy to use product has been packaged in a spray and use format with 94% alcohol leading to fast drying formula for effective sanitization. CavinKare’s strong R&D team has developed Bacto-V Toilet sanitizer to ensure it is safe on skin.