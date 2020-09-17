CavinKare launches toilet seat sanitiser under Bacto-V line

Shared toilets in households have earned themselves a reputation for being a source of bacterial contamination. The recent pandemic has not eased the situation, as many health experts have stated that confined spaces like toilets being the super-spreaders of COVID-19 virus. With toilet sharing being a common practice across millions of households in India, CavinKare with innovation at its heart is set to ease consumer minds during this time of distress. The FMCG major today announced the launch of Bacto-V toilet seat sanitizer powered by Fast Action Formula that helps kill 99.9% bacteria and viruses on the toilet seat surface.
Surface of toilet bowls retain bacteria and viruses which is likely to travel and settle on surrounding surfaces released during flushes. Keeping this in mind, CavinKare has designed and launched Bacto-V toilet seat sanitizer as a preventive measure that helps contain build-up of bacteria on the toilet bowl surface and adjoining surfaces . Besides the spread of virus, shared toilets in households are also one of the causes of UTI infection among women. In India, 50% of women suffer through an UTI infection at least once in their lifetime. The easy to use product has been packaged in a spray and use format with 94% alcohol leading to fast drying formula for effective sanitization. CavinKare’s strong R&D team has developed Bacto-V Toilet sanitizer to ensure it is safe on skin.
Commenting on the launch,Venkatesh Vijayaraghavan, CEO & director – Personal Care & Alliances said, “During this time of a pandemic we have diverted all our efforts towards innovating and introducing hygiene products for the complete household. With the knowledge that confined spaces like toilets at home could be a source of contamination, we wanted to offer an innovative and easy solution specifically addressing the source point of contamination – toilet bowl surface. Backed by thorough research we have launched Bacto-V toilet sanitizer as a differentiator in the market with fast and effective action at an affordable cost giving it the CavinKare edge.”
Designed and packed as a spray and use can, Bacto-V Toilet Seat Sanitizer allows consumers the ease of using toilets without the worry of contamination. The product is available in a 50ml can and a special combo of 50ml cans – Toilet Safe-T Pack is also available across e-commerce websites. The 50ml cans are priced at Rs. 120 and the combo packs are priced at Rs. 240.