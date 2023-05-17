Celebrate the launch of Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 with exciting merchandise from select brands

Continuing the excitement around Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released on 5 May 2023, fans can experience the movie beyond the screens through a variety of collections from Disney licensee’s brands
Given the massive and loyal fan following of the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, multiple brands have introduced a diverse range of product offerings inspired by the franchise across categories such as apparel, accessories, toys, stationery and many more.
Max Fashion has launched a curated collection of apparel for kids and young adults to channel their inner superheroes featuring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. As part of the Max Kids Festival, a wide range of Guardians of the Galaxy-inspired products will be available online and in over 450 stores throughout the country. Fans will also get a chance to experience cool photo opportunities and enjoy exciting offers including school kits inspired by Marvel.
Sumit Chandna, deputy CEO of Max Fashion, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our new collection inspired by The Guardians of the Galaxy for Kids & Teens. We are always looking for new and exciting ways to engage with our customers, and this collaboration with Marvel is the perfect opportunity to do just that. We're excited to bring the magic of Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy to our customers through this collection and transforming our stores for a beautiful experience.”
Souled Store, a leading brand for character merchandise, has created a range of apparel for youth with designs inspired by the movie. The pop culture centric brand constantly adapts to provide new products with innovative designs.
Aditya Sharma, co-founder & director of The Souled Store, added, “We are huge fans of The Guardians of the Galaxy and we have planned a very exciting, limited edition merchandise collection to celebrate the movie release. The franchise has always performed well for us, and we are looking forward to the movie.”
As a leading brand in the online gifting category, IGP has launched a dedicated Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 collection which includes stationery, home décor, keychains and more. Fans can look forward to a curated catalog inspired by the art and visuals from the movie.
Fans can also shop from a range of cool apparels from the trendy brand, Bewakoof, who have launched over 30 SKUs for men and women. The collection includes never-seen-before designs in vibrant color schemes to appeal to fans.
Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India, said, “Marvel is a pop culture phenomenon in India and has become a lifestyle brand for the youth. On the occasion of the movie’s release, we have collaborated with like-minded brands to celebrate the fans and their love for the Guardians of the Galaxy characters and to allow them to take home a piece of their favorite character with them.”
