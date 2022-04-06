Celebrate the rich legacy of TIMEX with their new Given for Generations Campaign

The way one generation passes on its values to the next, the same philosophy echoes in the passing on of family heirlooms and Timex watches.
Timex Group designs, manufactures and markets innovative timepieces around the world. Established in 1854 in Waterbury, Connecticut as trailblazing clockmakers, Timex has always created exceptional timepieces known for their design, durability and performance.
Timex celebrates its rich heritage with the new ‘Given for Generations’ Campaign. The way one generation passes on its values to the next, the same philosophy echoes in the passing on of family heirlooms and Timex watches. Through generations of watchmaking, Timex has made its name synonymous with iconic watch designs that could withstand anything.
Timex believes that every watch has a soul. Theirs comes from a relentless pursuit of craftsmanship, quality and design. Timex combined European clockmaking and American ingenuity to take clocks from the mantels of the 1% and brought them to the world turning a 300-year-old industry upside down. They also democratized timekeeping by proving that a great watch doesn’t have to be expensive.
Timex revolutionized watchmaking by using cutting-edge technology in products in outdoor, sports and style categories. They helped in the invention of wristwatches and are continuing to reinvent watches with better innovation in technology and style.
If the Waterbury watch is their soul, the Timex Easy Reader™ is their heart. Beautiful in its simplicity, the timeless, utilitarian design quickly became ubiquitous with Timex. Since 1977, they’ve made more than 100 million. If your father had a Timex, it was probably a Timex Easy Reader™. The influence of the Easy Reader’s minimalist beauty can be seen across nearly every Timex today.
With over 165 years of watchmaking legacy and American ingenuity, Timex takes pride in being a household name and continues to embrace its long history of passion and innovation. Each Timex watch is a unique expression of the company’s watchmaking mission, designed and crafted to be chosen and worn with confidence. It is said that once you own a Timex, you own a part of its heritage.
Quote of behalf of Ajay Dhyani, general manager marketing & ecommerce, Timex Group India:
“We at Timex believe that every watch has a story to tell that you wish to keep alive and pass on to generations rooted in classic and vintage design. Through the years, we have been able to bring back our iconic retro themes and vintage styles back to life with our popular reissues of the Q Timex Reissue, Marlin and more. Keeping the spirit alive, our new 'Given For Generations' campaign celebrates the 167 year old legacy of passionate timekeeping that Timex continues to offer even today”.
(We got this information in a press release).