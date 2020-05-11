Celebrities join ACT Grant's #TestingSavesLives initiative; destigmatise Covid-19 testing

In a time when life has come to a standstill, it is important to take every necessary step. This initiative is one of the first initiatives to tackle not just the pandemic, but also the mindset on a mass scale, is commendable. With a robust intent to educate the public at large on the potential health benefits, the ACT is coming out as a harbinger in banishing the myths and offering the much-needed support. As a result, those who are hesitant in coming out will find solace knowing they are not alone in this fight and together we will come out victorious – like we always have.