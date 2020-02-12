Center fresh collaborates with Love Aaj Kal 2

Over the last 25 years, Center fresh Gum brand has won the trust of consumers and has become synonymous with fresh breath confidence. This year, the brand is all set to make Valentine’s Day special by enabling long conversations with someone interesting – because it now provides long lasting fresh breath through its fresh new offering!
Center fresh 3 Layer Gum has partnered with Love Aaj Kal 2, one of Bollywood’s most awaited movies of 2020 to build and create a buzz about special connections on Valentine’s Day. Bollywood heartthrobs Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the special TVC shot for Center fresh 3 layer Gum in collaboration with the movie Love Aaj Kal 2.
Talking about this collaboration timed around Valentine’s Day, Rohit Kapoor, director – marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India said, “Center fresh as a brand enjoys immense love amongst consumers as it provides fresh breath confidence in key situations of proximity. Our 3 Layer Gum targets consumers who have an on-the-go lifestyle and require fresh breath for extended periods. We look out for activations that seamlessly connect with the brand proposition and resonates well with our target audience of young adults. Our collaboration with the upcoming movie Love Aaj Kal 2 is a step in this direction. “
The communication for this association builds on the benefit of 3 layer gum in various boy-girl situations like first meetings, long conversations and moments of togetherness and fits perfectly well with the brand world of Center Fresh.
Speaking more about the collaboration with Love Aaj Kal, Rohit added, “Kartik and Sara speaking about the brand in the co-branded TVC was a natural fit and we wish them luck for this new release.
Swati Iyer, partner and business head at Bling Entertainment Solutions (agency who facilitated this movie collaboration) said, “Love Aaj Kal is all about the feeling of love that transcends time and geographies. The chemistry of the connection between two people is the essence on which these stories are based. Center Fresh as a brand owns the “fresh breath confidence” space through its product offering like 3 layer Gum, tailored for occasions that require fresh breath for extended periods. This makes it a perfect partner for the movie. It was great to have worked with the Center Fresh team on this association and we are confident of this being a fruitful one. I am sure that this Valentine’s Day will not just be about the feeling of love, but also about the confidence backed by fresh breath to pursue matters of the heart.”
Center Fresh 3 Layer Gum is a unique combination of fondant with special cooling ingredients sandwiched between layers of gum and promises ‘fresh breath that lasts long’. The pack is available in a multi pack that has tear-refold packaging, in peppermint and strawberry flavours at price of Rs 5 (pack of 4 gums). The product is also available in a sugar-free variant priced at Rs 25 (pack of 7 gums) exclusively in Modern Trade stores.
