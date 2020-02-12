Center fresh collaborates with Love Aaj Kal 2

Swati Iyer, partner and business head at Bling Entertainment Solutions (agency who facilitated this movie collaboration) said, “Love Aaj Kal is all about the feeling of love that transcends time and geographies. The chemistry of the connection between two people is the essence on which these stories are based. Center Fresh as a brand owns the “fresh breath confidence” space through its product offering like 3 layer Gum, tailored for occasions that require fresh breath for extended periods. This makes it a perfect partner for the movie. It was great to have worked with the Center Fresh team on this association and we are confident of this being a fruitful one. I am sure that this Valentine’s Day will not just be about the feeling of love, but also about the confidence backed by fresh breath to pursue matters of the heart.”