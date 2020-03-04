CenturyPly reinforces the super quality

CenturyPly, one of the front-runners in wood panel industry, has launched their latest communication campaign across all leading television channels, theatres and relevant digital platforms to ensure trust in consumers.
CenturyPly which enjoys a premium reputation and trust among its existing and prospective customers, has designed the communication campaign to reinforce the brand commitment to core equity of strength, quality and aesthetic, in its entire range of household products like ply, laminate, veneer and doors.
The campaign depicts the everyday life of Indian household focusing on a quintessential family with anger management issues who subjects their furniture to extreme stress but those continue to withstand these antics with characteristic elan and continue to be the cynosure of all eyes. Viewers will identify with the family, the intentional as well as unintentional stress that furniture are subject to inside home and that they remain tension and worry free if they have chosen Centuryply for their furniture.
The video highlights the brand ethics and highly durable products when the furbished room remains undamaged even after those unintentional tortures on the furniture. The brand film showcases how the brand resonates with the attributes popularly associated with, promising trust, stability, efficiency and loyalty towards its consumers with a note of laughter – a brand which proudly claims ‘Sab Sahe Mast Rahe’.
The film has been directed by renowned director Mr Prasoon Pandey whose master touch is well captured in the hilarious take on the family situations.
CenturyPly has partnered with highly popular regional shows, regional and national business news channels during prime time to deliver the impact, reach and frequency in its targeted segment. The campaign will also be promoted across leading multiplexes and will be highly visible in relevant online platforms.
Regarding the campaign Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly said, “CenturyPly, always being a brand of consumer’s trust, has come up with this new TVC which depicts our core message, ‘Sab Sahe Mast Rahe’. Showcasing the chaotic and distressed scenario of everyday household, the narrative of our new brand film reaffirms CenturyPly’s credentials as a leader in the industry, which seamlessly integrates trust and sustainability into customers’ lives. In a world full of uncertainty, CenturyPly will always continue to assure their customers with the best interior service, delivering the intrinsic value of strength, durability and wide ranges of aesthetic designs. We aim to elevate the trust in our consumers , as Centuryply products keeps its promise with water proof, scratch proof, fire resistant, bacteria proof products –assuring a completely worry free experience for customers.”
(We got this information in a press release.)