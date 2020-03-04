CenturyPly reinforces the super quality

Regarding the campaign Keshav Bhajanka, executive director, CenturyPly said, “CenturyPly, always being a brand of consumer’s trust, has come up with this new TVC which depicts our core message, ‘Sab Sahe Mast Rahe’. Showcasing the chaotic and distressed scenario of everyday household, the narrative of our new brand film reaffirms CenturyPly’s credentials as a leader in the industry, which seamlessly integrates trust and sustainability into customers’ lives. In a world full of uncertainty, CenturyPly will always continue to assure their customers with the best interior service, delivering the intrinsic value of strength, durability and wide ranges of aesthetic designs. We aim to elevate the trust in our consumers , as Centuryply products keeps its promise with water proof, scratch proof, fire resistant, bacteria proof products –assuring a completely worry free experience for customers.”