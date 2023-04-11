CEO Tim Cook to inaugurate Apple's India showrooms

Cook is also expected to meet PM Modi during his visit.
Tech company Apple recently announced that they will soon be launching company owned stores India. The Mumbai store is scheduled to launch on April 18 while Delhi's store will be open to the public on April 20. Bloomberg reports that Apple's CEO Tim Cook has scheduled a trip to inaugurate the stores in Delhi and Mumbai.
The company had opened its online store in India back in 2020. Recently, it was reported that India sales of iPhones have reached an all time high. In a recent earnings call, Cook expressed that the Indian market will be the major focus for the company as of now. Apple set “a quarterly revenue record and grew very strong double digits year over year" in the country.
Cook will be visiting the country after seven years. During his visit, Cook is also expected to meet with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
The company is expected to pivot away from its manufacturing set up in China. India has rules in place that don't allow global brands from opening brand's own outlets unless they source a significant portion of the goods from the country.