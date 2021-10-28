CG Foods to acquire Gallina Blanca Russia & CIS Business from GBFoods

CG Foods is the food division of CG Corp Global, present in a wide number of sectors such as FMCG, Hospitality, Real Estate, Telecom, Energy and Infrastructure, Financial services, Education among others.

Varun Chaudhary, Managing Director of CG Corp Global, says “The group over the years has delivered remarkable growth driven by rapid international expansion, becoming a global player in the noodles category. CG Foods Central Asia has its presence in Kazakhstan where by it is manufacturing noodles. With this new acquisition in Russia and CIS, CG Foods strongly foresees that it will grow its presence and will play a key role in its future growth plans.”