Chicco partners with Myntra to accelerate online retail sale

Chicco is now ramping up its focus on the digital segment for Indian market to expand its customer’s base.
Chicco, the brand that takes care of multiple needs of babies with innovative offerings in nursing, cosmetics, toys, travel and fashion has tied up with leading e-commerce platform Myntra for fashion range.
Chicco is now ramping up its focus on the digital segment for Indian market to expand its customer’s base. Chicco is now showcasing fabulous fashion collections and trendy accessories on the Myntra platform for customers to directly shop from the comfort of their living room. Chicco is present in the baby personal care category also on Myntra and soon plans to launch footwear range. This seems to be the right time for brands to launch their product range online through specialist e-commerce portals especially when consumers are shifting more towards e-commerce for shopping and other utilities due to the current scenario.
Rajesh Vohra, CEO, Artsana India (Chicco) says “We have collaborated with Myntra to give digital experience to our consumers. It’s all the more important in the current situation than ever. The association is very encouraging in terms of the response we have received. The association has helped Chicco fashion range reach our potential consumers throughout the country which was available only in Chicco Exclusive Stores so far.”
Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, added, “Chicco is a world renowned brand known for its range and quality of baby products, and is also one of the leading brands in India in the segment. Adding the brand to our portfolio has not only strengthened our offering, but also created the ground for millions of parents to shop for quality products for their kids from the safety of their homes. The kids segment as a whole is witnessing strong momentum on our platform at present and we believe this trend will continue to shape the future of the category with more and more shoppers across the country opting for buying online.”
(We got this information in a press release).