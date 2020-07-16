Chicco partners with Myntra to accelerate online retail sale

Amar Nagaram, CEO, Myntra, added, “Chicco is a world renowned brand known for its range and quality of baby products, and is also one of the leading brands in India in the segment. Adding the brand to our portfolio has not only strengthened our offering, but also created the ground for millions of parents to shop for quality products for their kids from the safety of their homes. The kids segment as a whole is witnessing strong momentum on our platform at present and we believe this trend will continue to shape the future of the category with more and more shoppers across the country opting for buying online.”