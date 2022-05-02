Chicnutrix appoints Shilpa Shetty Kundra as its brand ambassador

Commenting on her new role, wellness guru and Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty Kundra said, "Nutrition is the core to well-being. Our lifestyle today is such that it is difficult to keep up with all the nutrients and essentials required by a woman on a daily basis for her hair, skin and general well-being. One brand that does that for me is Chicnutrix. I have been using their products for a while, especially Bounce and Glow and now, it's an absolute delight to associate with them at a larger level. I have been fond of their communication and the fact that it is a brand by women for women, and I really like their approach to wellness and beauty through science-based nutrition. It’s great to announce this association alongside the launch of my ultimate favorite- Chicnutrix Plant-Based Collagen Builder. I love how it makes my skin look healthy! As a fitness enthusiast, I believe in the saying that you are what you eat and that wellness and beauty start from within. I am extremely excited to embark on this partnership."