Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel felicitates Extraordinary Individuals of Chhattisgarh at Bharat24's Shikhar Samman

In continuation to its special initiative that recognizes and encourages individuals who are making extraordinary contribution towards the Vision of New India, Bharat24 organized Chhattisgarh Shikhar Samman in Raipur to felicitate such extraordinary individuals from the state. Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24, believes “States make the Nation” and Shikhar Samman continues to recognize extraordinary individuals from various walks of life from various states for their exemplary work.