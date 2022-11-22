Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel felicitates Extraordinary Individuals of Chhattisgarh at Bharat24's Shikhar Samman

The event was hosted by top leadership of Bharat24 including Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to the Board.
In continuation to its special initiative that recognizes and encourages individuals who are making extraordinary contribution towards the Vision of New India, Bharat24 organized Chhattisgarh Shikhar Samman in Raipur to felicitate such extraordinary individuals from the state. Dr. Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO & Editor-in-Chief, Bharat24, believes “States make the Nation” and Shikhar Samman continues to recognize extraordinary individuals from various walks of life from various states for their exemplary work.
Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri Bhupesh Baghel was the Chief Guest at the event and honoured the winners from different sectors for their exemplary work with the coveted trophy of Shikhar Samman. In a one-on-one interaction with Executive Editor and Sr Anchor Mimansa Malik, Chief Minister talked about current challenges and the work he is doing towards the holistic development of the state.
The event was hosted by top leadership of Bharat24 including Chief Business Officer and Strategic Advisor to the Board, Mr Manoj Jagyasi, Senior Editor, Syed Umar, Executive Editor and Anchor Mimansa Malik, Senior Anchor Shikha Thakur and Chhattisgarh Editor, Devesh Tiwari.
The event was also attended by the former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, Dr Raman Singh, Padmashri Recipients including Folk Singer and Actor Anuj Sharma, Kabir Singer Bharti Bandhu, Anup Ranjan Pandey of Bastar Band, Business Luminaries and elite members of society. The platform put the spotlight on individuals and their contributions but also curated multiple knowledge sessions featuring star panelists deliberate on key issues that have direct impact on the people of the state.
(We got this information in a press release).