CHILDLINE 1098 thanks A.R.Rahman for his campaign #BachpanBachao

Looking at the shocking statistics, Padma Bhushan, Indian composer, singer and music producer A.R.Rahman has come out with an Anti-Child Abuse campaign urging people to report such incidents and save the childhood of such distressed children. The hard-hitting video shows children witnessing domestic abuse at home wherein they are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to by their elders. The video urged all to save their childhood by calling at the National helpline number 1098.