CHILDLINE 1098 thanks A.R.Rahman for his campaign #BachpanBachao

A.R.Rahman has come out with an Anti-Child Abuse campaign urging people to report such incidents and save the childhood of such distressed children.
CHILDLINE INDIA Foundation the emergency helpline number recently witnessed immense support by celebrated personalities to create awareness and highlight the issues of child abuse the country is facing during this lockdown. CHILDLINE frontline workers have intervened in more than 10,000 cases in a month pertaining to child abuse.
Looking at the shocking statistics, Padma Bhushan, Indian composer, singer and music producer A.R.Rahman has come out with an Anti-Child Abuse campaign urging people to report such incidents and save the childhood of such distressed children. The hard-hitting video shows children witnessing domestic abuse at home wherein they are made to carry out work, apart from the emotional and physical abuse they are subjected to by their elders. The video urged all to save their childhood by calling at the National helpline number 1098.
Speaking on this generous initiative by A.R.Rahman, Dr Anjaiah Pandiri, Executive Director, CHILDLINE INDIA Foundation said, “We thank Mr Rahman and the entire team which has put forth this campaign with folded hands. Child abuse is a grave disease this country is fighting along with the on-going pandemic and such act of awareness can help us reach every child out there suffering silently.”
Union Minister Smriti Irani, Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Kartik Aaryan, Shekhar Kapur were among those who shared the message, promoting the helpline number 1098 and urging everyone to report such incidents.
(We got this information from a press release.)