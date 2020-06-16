Chimp&z Inc celebrates WFH Heroes with a fun music video

Lavinn Rajpal & Angad Singh Manchanda, Co-founders of Griffin Pictures & Chimp&z Inc said, “It’s impressive how work-from-home is gradually being normalized. Companies have evolved with new communication routes and work set-ups that fit best for them, given the current situation. But, the employees are truly the heroes. They have made the transition smooth and kept the company functioning at a relatively good pace. This song salutes their contribution and gives them all a tune to groove to during their breaks! We aimed to create a wholesome, yet peppy tune that made people tap their feet every time they heard it. To make it relatable, we chose the virtual meeting format which facilitated our secondary aim of creating this video from home. It was exciting to explore a new format! ”