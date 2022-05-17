Chingari forays into the social audio space with Audio Room

With the launch of Audio Room, Chingari is empowering its users in a new way. All Chingari users can just login and start using Audio Room. There is no upper limit to the number of people that can be in an Audio Room for a live discussion. But to keep the conversation going and avoid the chaos, no more than 10 people can be given talking rights. To maintain the quality of the conversation and keep things engaging, there are a host of features available to the moderators. One of these features is the ability to choose who can speak in the room, who can be in the room, and who should be banned from the room for good. In any Audio Room, all users can also talk with each other through text messages.