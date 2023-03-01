Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale hands over its creative duties to Setu Advertising!

The mandate for the Pune-based sweets & savouries brand was won after a multi-agency pitch.
Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a sweets and savouries brand based out of Pune, with a 7-decade legacy has made Setu Advertising its creative & strategic partner. While the brand has a strong presence in Pune, some parts of Maharashtra and the USA, it is now looking to aggressively expand its presence in 8 key cities across India. The mandate given to Setu Advertising is for the ﬂagship brand Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, Bingebar (an on-the-go snacking brand), M2 (a healthy snack brand) and Chitale Express (a QSR outlet chain).
Talking about the journey and the future business plans, Indraneel Chitale, Partner, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale said, “For more than 7 decades, we have been a part of not just people’s celebrations, but a part of the culture as well. In this multiverse of sweets & savouries, Bakarwadi is still synonymous with Chitale and it says a lot about our taste, quality and legacy. While our current geographical presence, in brick and mortar is limited to Pune, Mumbai and a few more cities in Maharashtra, products by Chitale are loved with a lot of loyalty in UK and the US as well. We believe now is the time for us to delight foodies across India.”
“Setu has seamlessly aligned with our vision and brings nuanced market understanding”, Indraneel Chitale added.
Rugwed Deshpande, Creative Head and Director, Setu Advertising shared his thoughts about winning the pitch and working on the account. “We have been customers of the brand at some point or the other and it is both exciting and challenging to be a part of the next phase of the brand’s growth where we can partner them in going national. Winning this pitch was rewarding for us and we are looking forward to partnering with the brand through strategic and creative inputs.” “The agency is already excited about rolling out some great campaigns in 2023 that is set to be power-packed”, he added.
“Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, for more than 70 years, has been an integral part of special moments of every Maharashtrian family, across the globe. It's now time to take this legacy forward & help make special moments memorable for more families in India & abroad. We are excited to partner with Setu Advertising in our endeavor.” concludes Chinmaya Khole, head of brand marketing, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale.