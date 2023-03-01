Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale hands over its creative duties to Setu Advertising!

Talking about the journey and the future business plans, Indraneel Chitale, Partner, Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale said, “For more than 7 decades, we have been a part of not just people’s celebrations, but a part of the culture as well. In this multiverse of sweets & savouries, Bakarwadi is still synonymous with Chitale and it says a lot about our taste, quality and legacy. While our current geographical presence, in brick and mortar is limited to Pune, Mumbai and a few more cities in Maharashtra, products by Chitale are loved with a lot of loyalty in UK and the US as well. We believe now is the time for us to delight foodies across India.”