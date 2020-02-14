ChooseLoveEveryday this Valentine’s Day with SARVA

This Valentine’s Day, SARVA, India’s fastest growing Yoga Studio Chain, is asking people to #ChooseLoveEveryday, in the smaller things of life. SARVA’s pack of love campaign talks about how love manifests itself in the smallest of gestures. The #packoflove consists of 52 cards with gestures that are either born of love, showcase love or invoke the feeling of love.
The digital campaign is supported by over 35+ celebrities and influencers, including Amrita Arora, Kubbra Sait, Harleen Sethi, Yami Gautam, Gaur Gopal Das, Aditya Ghosh and our very own Malaika Arora(Co-Founder, SARVA/DIVA Yoga), who have a collective following of about 35 Million subscribers on digital platforms. All of them speak about what love means to them and the need to recognize, celebrate, and cherish it in different forms every day.
Love is often underestimated, and people look for it in grand gestures and gifts. Somewhere between growing up and taking on life’s responsibilities, we miss out on appreciating the little things and forget to #ChooseLoveEveryday. SARVA’s campaign directs attention to this and the fact that even taking care of one’s health through yoga is also a way of self-love. To further encourage this, Malaika Arora will be sending The Box of Love to 100 of her friends, which comprises of some beautiful heartwarming surprises.
Speaking about this, Sarvesh Shashi, founder, SARVA/DIVA Yoga, said, “Love manifests itself in different ways. This Valentine’s Day, we are asking you to notice the smaller things that matter to you. This could be eating your favorite meal, looking at a throwback picture, playing with a puppy; or even better, taking care of yourself. All these moments are full of love. On this special day, SARVA wants to encourage people to understand this and #ChooseLoveEveryday. Loving yourself also includes ensuring that your mental and physical health are in top shape – and yoga can help you do this. Indulge in self health through yoga and make Valentine’s Day even more special.”
Adding further, Malaika Arora, co-founder, SARVA/DIVA Yoga, said, “I strongly believe in loving yourself first before anyone else – and what better than Valentine’s Day to indulge. We often become so immersed in pleasing others and making them feel special that we forget to love ourselves including enjoying life’s intricacies. It is time to #ChooseLoveEveryday and notice the smaller gifts of life. Give your mind and body some love too with yoga and celebrate not just today but every day. It can certainly be a life changing experience.”
A disruptor in the fitness and wellness category, SARVA is focusing on the millennial population. With 25 different forms of practices, the venture plans to make yoga popular amongst the urban youth. SARVA has rapidly grown since its inception and runs studios across two formats: Diva Yoga and Sarva Yoga.
Founded in 2016 by Sarvesh Shashi, SARVA envisions to build a global community of physically, mentally and emotionally fit individuals, through yoga, mindfulness, movement and beyond. SARVA does this through two approaches: physical and digital. The physical approach includes the company’s state-of-the-art brick and mortar studios and lifestyle products. The accessible and interactive digital platform constitutes the digital approach.