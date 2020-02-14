ChooseLoveEveryday this Valentine’s Day with SARVA

Speaking about this, Sarvesh Shashi, founder, SARVA/DIVA Yoga, said, “Love manifests itself in different ways. This Valentine’s Day, we are asking you to notice the smaller things that matter to you. This could be eating your favorite meal, looking at a throwback picture, playing with a puppy; or even better, taking care of yourself. All these moments are full of love. On this special day, SARVA wants to encourage people to understand this and #ChooseLoveEveryday. Loving yourself also includes ensuring that your mental and physical health are in top shape – and yoga can help you do this. Indulge in self health through yoga and make Valentine’s Day even more special.”