Chqbook.com Joins the Fight against COVID-19

Speaking on the launch, Dr. P. S. Vishnu Vardhan, COO, DayToDay.Health said, “Covid-19 Self Checker is not a diagnostic tool but it will surely help to reassure the people if they are low risk, when they should seek medical help and also guides on where to seek help as per their specific location. The present strain of virus called novel coronavirus (COVID-19) also causes flu like illness like many other virus. But there is a difference in how these symptoms pan out. Hence, the importance of identifying specific symptoms related to Covid-19 to differentiate from common flu like symptoms. In societies, the guidelines on risk assessment and symptoms are evolving. Loss of smell and diarrhoea are new symptoms which have been added to the guidelines. Our risk assessment tool is dynamic and will Incorporate the latest guidelines available.