Chqbook.com Joins the Fight against COVID-19

Covid19 cases have been rising exponentially around the world and in India. In our fight against this virus, one important weapon is our ability to do a self–assessment for symptoms in the comfort of our home. Chqbook.com, a new age Fintech Startup backed by Harsha Bhogle and Aavishkar Capital, partnered with DayToDay Health to launch the ‘COVID–19 (Coronavirus) Self Checker’ – an online self–assessment tool.
The tool, developed on the basis of guidelines from the WHO, MOHFW, AIIMS-New Delhi and others, helps people navigate on what they need to do if they have potential symptoms of COVID-19 - all under a minute.
Covid-19 Self Checker is a self-assessment so that one can take action as per the result. The tool collects information and builds the users risk profile based on age, travel history, symptoms and possible contact with patients who have tested positive. This information is collected through a series of questions once the user starts the test.
The tool does not collect any personal information like name, contact number or email.
At the end of the assessment, the tool generates a report that determines if the user should self-isolate or seek medical help. The self-assessment tool has already been used by more than 30k users in just 4 days from its launch on 5th April, 2020.
Speaking about this awareness initiative, Mohit Goel, Co-Founder - Chqbook.com said, “Government of India is on a mission to have a Corona Free India. At present, the rising number of cases in the country and insufficient testing facilities are a cause of concern. Increase in awareness will play a big role in containing the spread of Covid-19. With an aim at increasing awareness, we are popularising the Covid-19 Self-Checker in partnership with DaytoDay.health. The tool has been put together by experts and allows everyone to undergo a self-assessment without having to step out of their homes during this period of lockdown. On behalf of Chqbook, I would also like to appeal to our citizens to stay informed, abide by the government directives and take the necessary measures to stay healthy "
Speaking on the launch, Dr. P. S. Vishnu Vardhan, COO, DayToDay.Health said, “Covid-19 Self Checker is not a diagnostic tool but it will surely help to reassure the people if they are low risk, when they should seek medical help and also guides on where to seek help as per their specific location. The present strain of virus called novel coronavirus (COVID-19) also causes flu like illness like many other virus. But there is a difference in how these symptoms pan out. Hence, the importance of identifying specific symptoms related to Covid-19 to differentiate from common flu like symptoms. In societies, the guidelines on risk assessment and symptoms are evolving. Loss of smell and diarrhoea are new symptoms which have been added to the guidelines. Our risk assessment tool is dynamic and will Incorporate the latest guidelines available.
In addition to the Covid-19 Self Checker, Chqbook is also offering free online doctor consultation, and discounts on medicine through partner tie ups on its mobile app.
(We got this information in a press release.)