Chrome Digital Track: IPL was watched by 66 million unique viewers on Jio app

The IPL (Indian Premier League) premiered on 1st April, 2023 (Friday), for which Jio retains the digital rights for live streaming their matches across India. Online users can stream live IPL matches through JioTV app or JioCinema app. This acquisition of digital rights has increased the reach and engagement of IPL amongst cricket enthusiasts and local sports fans who prefer to watch matches on their mobile devices.
In this new age of streaming era, the viewers are increasingly switching their viewing habits online. India boasts a generous market of internet users by reaching 836 million subscriptions as of September, 2022. These numbers are projected to reach over 1100 million internet users by the end of year 2025. Smartphone users capped at 510 million while Connected TVs crossed the 18 million mark as of January, 2023.
In lieu with these changing times, Chrome DM had recently introduced ‘Digital Track’ that measures the reach and engagement of online content/ shows. It tracks unique views to get a more comprehensive understanding of the actual number of users that have interacted with a particular content or a show. According to the data sourced from Chrome Digital track on April 3rd, the match was watched by almost 66 million unique viewers where it managed to capture 17 million concurrent viewers at peak viewing times. These peak viewing times were recorded when MS Dhoni, the current captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), would make an appearance on screen.
In conclusion, this partnership has been mutually beneficial since it has helped IPL reach a wider audience and has also increased the user base of Jio's digital services.
