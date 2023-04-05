Chrome Digital Track: IPL was watched by 66 million unique viewers on Jio app

In lieu with these changing times, Chrome DM had recently introduced ‘Digital Track’ that measures the reach and engagement of online content/ shows. It tracks unique views to get a more comprehensive understanding of the actual number of users that have interacted with a particular content or a show. According to the data sourced from Chrome Digital track on April 3rd, the match was watched by almost 66 million unique viewers where it managed to capture 17 million concurrent viewers at peak viewing times. These peak viewing times were recorded when MS Dhoni, the current captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), would make an appearance on screen.