Chrome DM announces the first episode of 'Chrome Talkies'

Launched in 2018, Chrome Talkies has hosted Indian Media Industry Minds including Megha Tata as managing director, South Asia of Discovery Networks, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP News, Shashi Sinha, chairman of BARC, Rabindra Narayan, MD & President of PTC Network, Gulab Makhija, CFO & CEO of India TV, Supriya Sahu when she was the director general of Doordarshan, Anand MK, MD of Times Network, Shashi Shekhar Vempati when he was the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Sunil K. Gupta when he was the secretary of TRAI, Vikram Sakhuja and Sam Balsara from Maddison, among many others.