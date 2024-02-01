Chrome DM announces the first episode of 'Chrome Talkies'

Chrome DM has announced the first episode of the fifth season of Chrome Talkies, featuring a panel discussion with industry leaders, Rajiv Dubey - senior general manager, head of media, Dabur India, Mona Jain- chief revenue officer, Zee Media Corporation, Ashish Sehgal- chief growth officer, advertisement revenue, Zee Entertainment Enterprises hosted by Pankaj Krishna, founder & CEO, Chrome DM.
Set to air on February 6, 2024, this episode will provide deep insights into the ever-evolving landscape of media and entertainment.
The discussion covers a wide range of topics, including Dabur's significant presence as one of India's top 10 FMCG brands, with a market share of USD 1.5 billion. Rajiv Dubey, talks on the strategies for targeting Millennials and Gen Zs, the utilisation of AI for e-commerce, and the impact of health-focused marketing communications.
Mona Jain provides insights into revenue distribution between digital and linear platforms, the evolution of monetisation strategies in the digital space, and leveraging data analytics to enhance audience engagement and content offerings.
Ashish Sehgal, from ZEEL, will delve into Zee's extensive portfolio of channels, genres, and languages, revenue distribution across digital and linear platforms, and predictions on emerging trends shaping the future of digital content consumption. He offers advice for media organisations navigating the digital transition and optimising their monetisation strategies.
Launched in 2018, Chrome Talkies has hosted Indian Media Industry Minds including Megha Tata as managing director, South Asia of Discovery Networks, Avinash Pandey, CEO of ABP News, Shashi Sinha, chairman of BARC, Rabindra Narayan, MD & President of PTC Network, Gulab Makhija, CFO & CEO of India TV, Supriya Sahu when she was the director general of Doordarshan, Anand MK, MD of Times Network, Shashi Shekhar Vempati when he was the CEO of Prasar Bharati, Sunil K. Gupta when he was the secretary of TRAI, Vikram Sakhuja and Sam Balsara from Maddison, among many others.
