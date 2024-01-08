Chrome DM celebrates the completion of 15 years

From its beginning in 2008 with operations in 10 towns, Chrome DM has expanded its reach to cover over 3300 towns and 5.9 lac villages across India. It started as a team of 5 individuals and now it has burgeoned into a company of 650, fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment. Chrome DM's panel home network scaled from 100 homes in 2009 to 34,000 by 2019.