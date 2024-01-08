Chrome DM celebrates the completion of 15 years

The company highlights 15 years of resilience, innovation, and growth in media analytics.
Chrome DM, a media analytics company, has announced the completion of 15 successful years since its establishment. This milestone is a testament to the company's innovation and commitment to excellence.
Over the past 15 years, Chrome DM has navigated through challenges and celebrated triumphs, shaping a journey marked by growth, innovation, and humility. The company's evolution reflects a relentless pursuit of excellence in the dynamic landscape of media analytics.
From its beginning in 2008 with operations in 10 towns, Chrome DM has expanded its reach to cover over 3300 towns and 5.9 lac villages across India. It started as a team of 5 individuals and now it has burgeoned into a company of 650, fostering a collaborative and dynamic work environment. Chrome DM's panel home network scaled from 100 homes in 2009 to 34,000 by 2019.
The company has evolved its engagement, growing from 400 touchpoints to 3.6 lac active respondents. Chrome DM's journey has seen a strategic shift from distribution audits to becoming a multifaceted player in traditional media, new media, digital media, consumer research, and global partnerships.
“I extend heartfelt gratitude to my colleagues, friends, clients, and partners. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the company's journey of 15 years. Thank you for choosing Chrome DM", said Pankaj Krishna, founder and CEO, Chrome DM.