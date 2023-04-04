Chrome DM: STAR SPORTS reports an OTS of 67.4% across a total universe of 165. 98 million Cable & Satellite homes

OTS (Opportunity To See) is the currency used by broadcasters which denotes the number of households that have access to a particular channel or the number of households where a particular channel is available. Hence larger the percentage, the higher the availability of the channel converting into possible consumption/ reach. According to the data sourced from Chrome DM on April 1st, the channels Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 1 have calculated a net OTS amounting to 67.4% and 19.3% respectively out of its total universe of 165.98 million C&S households. These findings were reported after the transfer of Star Sports 1 from DEN, Hathaway and GTPL’s base packs to ‘a-la-carte’. In other words, if the consumer wishes to view the channel, he/she must pay for it separately in addition to their subscription to basic packages.