Chrome DM's founder promotes naturopathic way of life with Nature Bright

Pankaj Krishna, entrepreneur and founder of Chrome DM, has ventured into a new and invigorating initiative called Nature Bright, promoting the naturopathic way of life to enhance overall well-being. The first online session conducted on January 14, 2024, witnessed an overwhelming response from participants spanning across the globe.
Nature Bright is an endeavor by Pankaj to share the transformative principles of living in harmony with nature, focusing on naturopathic practices to cleanse the body and promote a healthier lifestyle. The initiative emphasises the importance of aligning with nature in our daily lives, recognising the profound impact it can have on our physical and mental well-being.
The inaugural online session, held on a virtual platform, proved to be a resounding success with participants joining from various corners of the world. Krishna guided attendees through the naturopathic philosophy, offering insights into dietary choices, natural detoxification methods, and holistic approaches to wellness.
He introduced the use of an Ionizer, promoting its benefits for daily use in cleansing fruits and vegetables before consumption. Participants learned about the Ionizer's role in removing pesticides and contaminants, contributing to a safer and healthier diet. He also provided valuable tips for maintaining a natural and healthy lifestyle. Additionally, he suggested avoiding packaged toothpaste and opting for a neem stick for dental hygiene.
During the session, participants gained valuable knowledge on what to eat and what to avoid for optimal health. He also shared practical tips on incorporating naturopathic principles into daily routines, fostering a deeper connection with nature, and enhancing overall vitality.
Commenting on the success of the inaugural session, Krishna stated, "Nature Bright is a journey towards rediscovering the wisdom of nature and incorporating it into our modern lives. The enthusiastic participation in our first session reflects a growing awareness of the importance of naturopathy in maintaining a balanced and healthy lifestyle."
