Classplus signs Sourav Ganguly as its brand ambassador

To kick off the association, Classplus has launched a nationwide cross-platform campaign, the centrepiece of which is an ad film featuring Sourav. Titled ‘Mrs. Banerjee’, the ad, which went live today, is a tribute to the tutors we all knew growing up, highlighting the tremendous impact they have had on our lives and the role they played in shaping us into successful individuals. In the wake of a lockdown which put their earnings and livelihoods at risk, this ad reminds us of just how much we owe them. It also showcases the benefits of adopting a remote learning model through Classplus and the platform’s potential to create a new future for all the educators who want to launch their online teaching.