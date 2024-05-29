Éclat designs an activation booth for Kotak at Ed Sheeran’s concert

As a title sponsor to the event, it was crucial for Kotak to build something that stands out while also adhering to environmental protocols mandated by the organising team (BookMyShow). The planning began with a detailed recce of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse by the event team with directors, engaging with the Kotak CMO and aligning with the BookMyShow team. The joint discussion helped build perspective on the basis of which Éclat started sketching wireframes and 3D models. The designs went through constant refinement. It was expert production team that affirmed that the ambitious design could be realised within tight timelines.